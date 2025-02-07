Kendrick Lamar admits ‘very hard’ struggle over living ‘in the past’

Kendrick Lamar just admitted that he finds it “very hard” to “live in the past.”

The 37-year-old iconic rapper, who has now become the first to earn five Grammy awards over one diss track, is set to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday, and is now thinking of focusing on his newer music.

At a pre-game press conference by Apple Music, the Not Like Us hitmaker explained, "It's kind of wild and interesting, because it lets you know where you're at and your perspective on how you think about cataloging the music.”

"For me, I love being present. I love being present, man. It's very hard for me to live in the past. Very hard. I respect the past wholeheartedly but ... being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the Los Angeles energy for me,” he added.

Lamar continued, “That's something that I want to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see,” adding, "This is me, Kendrick Lamar, at 37 years old."

This comes after Usher recently asked Lamar to “savor” the experience he would have when he performs at the Super Bowl half-time show.

As he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher said: "I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him (Kendrick Lamar) and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around... I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team.”

"The one thing I would say is savor the moment because you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it,” he further said.