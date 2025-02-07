Will Ferrell reveals 'hilarious' secret about his life before fame

An acclaimed Hollywood star, Will Ferrell, recently got candid and reflected on his time as a bank teller before becoming an actor.

In a clip from the show Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist that PEOPLE got, the 56-year-old talked about his first job after college with the host and revealed by saying, "I was such a bad bank teller."

The Saturday Night Live alum shared, “My first day, I remember leaving the house, I said to my mom, ‘I would rather do standup comedy on The Tonight Show naked than go to work today. I am so nervous about making a mistake.’”

Ferrell noted, “I would make one transaction and then shut my window down" after assisting each customer due to the fear of making mistakes and guessed that on his first day, he aided one customer “every 15 minutes.”

“We get to the end of the day and you cash out, and I was like $300 short, and the manager's like, ‘That's okay. So-and-so was $300 over, at the other window. Maybe you guys just traded money.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe we did!’ That's bad management,” he laughingly added.

Moving forward, the Other Guys star also recalled that on his second day at work, his money count was wrong by “the weirdest number, like $258.37 and [the manager]'s like ‘What's going on?’ And I'm like, ‘I don't know. I'm very nervous.’”

"And then I was good, but the first two days—maybe someone was pranking me this whole time," Will Ferrell concluded.

It is essential to note that Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist will come out on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.