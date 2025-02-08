 
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute

'Ready or Not' actor stepped onto the stage and turned his victory into something much bigger

News Desk
February 08, 2025

Adam Brody has left the audience emotional as he delivered a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Leighton Meester.

The 45-year-old actor secured his first-ever Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This, a Netflix rom-com with Kristen Bell, on Friday night, February 7.

He won the comedy award over Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Per Daily Mail, when his name was called, Brody kissed Meester, went to the stage, and showcased his "love" for her and their family.

After showing gratitude to the show’s cast and crew, The O.C. star said, “My darling, darling wife. Thank you. Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart. Thank you so much.”

The same outlet reported that Brody became emotional as he honoured the Gossip Girl star and she looked proud, trying to hold back tears in the audience.

Notably, this award came after the couple’s Pacific Palisades home was destroyed by the LA wildfires a few weeks ago.

