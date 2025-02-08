Rachel Brosnahan reflects on 'hopeful Superman' message

Hope is what Man of Steel stands for, and Rachel Brosnahan, who will star in the upcoming Superman, doubles down on the message.



"We're living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad. There's a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now," she told Deadline.

The 34-year-old continued, "And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they're about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through."

"And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It's a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I'm excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us," she added.

Starring David Corenswet, Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.