Meghan Markle given once-in-a-lifetime chance to overshadow royals

Meghan Markle is handed over an opportunity as she leaves for Canada for Invictus Games with Prince Harry

February 09, 2025

Meghan Markle's opponents might be basking in the insulting remarks hurled towards the Duchess of Sussex by the US President Donald Trump, but their feeling of excitement and happiness is not expected to last very long.

Answering question whether he would deport Harry if is found to be lying on his US visa application, Trump said "I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone." 

Elaborating on his remarks and without naming Meghan Markle, Trump said, "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

His remarks would not only spark backlash but also help Meghan make new friends in Hollywood.

A large number of Hollywood actors and musicians are known to be staunch opponents of Donald Trump.

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are among some high profile celebrities known for raising their voice against Trump.

Trump's remarks are expected to give these celebrities something they have in common; hate for Donald Trump.

These new alliances and connections in Hollywood are set to help Meghan Markle achieve her ambitions in the United States, which she left to live with Prince Harry in the UK and returned to after being reportedly shunned by the royal family.

Donald Trump seems to have unintentionally given Meghan Markle an  opportunity to become a celebrity capable of overshadowing British royals.     

