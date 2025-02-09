Sean Paul breaks his silence on cancel culture and dark side of music

Jamaican musician Sean Paul has opened up about his secret to longevity in the music industry and how he has steered clear of cancel culture.

The 52-year-old rapper, who became famous in the 2000s with hits like Temperature and Get Busy, is getting ready for his biggest UK tour yet.

Conversing with MailOnline, Paul, who has kept his success, said, “Honestly, it's been wild. I don't know if it's a secret more than it's the actual crowd of people that pick us and like what we do and how we conduct ourselves.”

He added, “It's been an awesome ride, a crazy journey, and I just have to give thanks. I've loved music since a little kid. My mum used to play me Beatles and Cat Stevens and all these kind of records and I've I had an appreciation for music since back then.”

“I didn't know that I would be someone who would be getting into the music industry and making hits so it's a dream come true,” the She Doesn't Mind crooner noted.

Notably, per the same outlet, other rappers from Paul’s time have faced backlash, like Eminem for his "problematic lyrics" and Snoop Dogg for supporting President Trump.

However, he has stayed away from the bleak side of the music industry, as he quipped, “Deep within me I have a strong faith and I think the only cancelling I can get is from the almighty creator.”

The No Lie hitmaker continued, “Fame comes with ups and downs. The music business is full of major disappointments for a lot of people, and I've faced all of that before.”

“I've been at the rock bottom where no one knew your name and you were a fly on the wall and I was OK with that. So, yes it's kind of nerve wracking sometimes, you wanna speak your mind and you know you're constantly reminded of this cancel culture... but I have faith in myself and in The Creator. I'm a good dude. I don't do much evil, so I'm OK!” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Sean Paul is set to kick off his UK tour Bring It Down from April 8th, 2025.