Meghan Markle shares sweet moment with 'Suits' fans at 2025 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle had a surprising encounter with Suits fans at the 2025 Invictus Games team breakfast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who played the beloved role of Rachel Zane on the show, is currently in Canada alongside her husband, Prince Harry for the 2025 Invictus Games.

On Instagram Stories, Meghan shared glimpses of her and Prince Harry surprising Team USA at their team breakfast.

One of the members on the team, Leandra Moehring, talked about Harry and Meghan’s encounter.

Speaking with People Magazine, she recalled, “we told her we saw her on Suits. And she's like, 'I'm sorry I'm not wearing a pencil skirt.’”

Leandra went on to praise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their generous time, saying, “they really took the time with each and every one of us. And despite people who are trying to keep them on schedule, they just did not mind taking pictures at all. And it was just super neat. I loved them.”

Moreover, another athlete, Bryce Ewing called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “so down to earth.”

“When Meghan looks at you, she really looks at you, and you feel it in your soul. She's really caring. She's very intuitive. She's so down to earth, and she looks like she really cares,” she added.