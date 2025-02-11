Travis Kelce's future remains uncertain amid tough decisions post Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is facing intense speculation about his NFL future following the team’s crushing 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the franchise preparing for an offseason rebuild, questions are emerging about Kelce’s role moving forward, given his significant salary cap hit.

According to Daily Mail, Kelce is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, having spent his entire career with the Chiefs.

However, with 18 of his teammates entering free agency and the team projected to have less than $16 million in cap space for 2025, discussions about financial flexibility have put Kelce in the spotlight.

As per Spotrac, Kelce carries a $19.8 million salary-cap hit, but if he were to retire or be released, the Chiefs would save $17 million, which could be redirected toward roster improvements.

Additionally, he is due an $11.5 million roster bonus on March 14, adding to the team’s financial strain.

While some fans have debated whether the Chiefs might be better off without him, others insist Kelce deserves his current deal, citing his years of loyalty and contributions to the team’s success, as per the publication.

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes defended his longtime teammate, stating, "I'll let Travis make that decision on his own. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him."

Kelce, who has emphasized that his motivation comes from winning rather than money, has built a lucrative career off the field.

As per the outlet, his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift and his $100 million New Heights podcast deal with his brother Jason Kelce provide him with financial security beyond football.

Despite a strong postseason, Kelce’s regular-season performance in 2024, 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, both career lows, has led to speculation that the Chiefs might ask him to restructure his contract.