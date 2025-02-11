Prince Harry shares heartwarming moment on Archie’s growing curiosity

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming moment about his son Archie's growing curiosity about his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

During the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, the Duke of Sussex revealed how a conversation with his 5-year-old about landmines led to him asking to see photos and videos of the former Princess of Wales.

The Duke revealed how he was able to discuss the humanitarian work Diana did with his son in a touching conversation during the sporting event, per The Mirror.

"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about these guys..." Harry revealed. "But then I found myself talking with him about mines at five years old, and interestingly it gave me a chance to talk about my mum."

Diana, the former Princess of Wales, worked with The HALO Trust, an organisation dedicated to clearing landmines and explosive devices left by conflicts, before her tragic demise.

"He then saw videos he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana out doing her thing with landmines all those years ago," the Duke of Sussex added.

"It produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."

Back in 2022, Harry revealed how he introduced Diana to his kids, Archie and Princess Lilibet during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb.

Harry said, "I don't tell him all the stuff that's happened," adding, "But certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."