Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to take next step in ‘whirlwind romance'

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce are planning on new things together

February 12, 2025

Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, are off to a new chapter in their lives.

The couple, who has stood strong for one another during their career highs and lows, are not jetting off for a holiday.

This comes as Swift marks an end to her Eras tour and Kelce concludes his NFL season.

A source tells PEOPLE that the lovebirds will “have a break together” after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-22 lossto the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

“Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating,” the insider says. “Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.”

“She truly loves watching Travis play,” the source adds, speaking of Swift.

Addressing the devastating loss, Travis turned to X (formerly known as Twitter), to say:

“There isn’t a person I love or care about more [than Travis],” he wrote.

“It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past.”

