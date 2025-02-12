Hailey Bieber appears in good spirits with pal Lori Harvey in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber was seen catching up with close friend Lori Harvey on Tuesday amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The 28-year-old Rhode founder and Harvey, also 28, stepped out in Los Angeles for a pilates session, both sporting stylish looks with matching slicked-back buns.

According to Daily Mail, Hailey appeared tense during the outing, fueling rumors about marital struggles with her husband of over six years.

Meanwhile, this sighting came just a day after a solemn-looking Justin joined Hailey for a workout session.

Following the workout, Hailey opted for an all-black ensemble, pairing a jersey catsuit with a Matrix-inspired leather trench coat and retro sunglasses.

Moreover, she carried an iced latte while keeping her jewelry minimal, showcasing her wedding ring.

Additionally, Harvey styled a monochromatic brown outfit, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton box bag and wayfarer sunglasses.

As per the outlet, the couple has been facing increased scrutiny in recent weeks due to their serious expressions during public outings.

Sources claim Hailey’s inner circle has urged her to reconsider the marriage, citing concerns about Justin’s behavior.

Furthermore, Hailey’s busy schedule contrasts with Justin’s more relaxed lifestyle, further straining their relationship, as per the publication.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Hailey and Justin recently returned to their Los Angeles home after a trip to New York City.