Prince Harry receives hopeful update on Royal family reunion

Royal expert shares that Prince Harry may find his way back to Royal family

February 12, 2025

Prince Harry has received a hopeful news about returning to the UK and reuniting with the Royal family after years of feud.

According to GB News host Eamonn Holmes, Britons could eventually "recondition" themselves to welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the Royal family.

However, he shared that same would not apply to Meghan Markle as she bluntly stated "But her? No, no, no."

"I like the lad, I think the country would recondition themselves back towards him. I think he'd be welcomed back eventually. But her? No, no, no,” he told the publication.

Eamonn went on to bash Meghan over her "nonsense" displays of affection during her latest appearance at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver.

"All this nonsense is front of the papers today. If you just see these these pictures here, all this is so acted out,” he said. "Holding his hand, hugging him, acting devoted to him. Oh, gosh."

He was questioned by the co-host if he believed Meghan’s actions were not genuine, to which he declared, "It's totally fake."

