Drake reacts to ex-Serena Williams dance moves at Super Bowl

Drake's ex, Serena Williams, made a cameo in his rival Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show—much to the shock and excitement of fans.



Now, the Canadian rapper appears to have responded to the tennis legend in a shady way, according to HipHopDx.

On his burner Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, he shared several posts, one of which is a photo with the sports player's ex-longtime agent, Jill Smoller, at Wimbledon, where he supported her former flame in 2015.

Serena, for her part, explained her appearance at the Super Bowl show. "When @kendricklamar and team called and was like, ‘We’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? ‘" she wrote a caption on an Instagram post highlighting snippets of the event.

"We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'" she continued. "I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!

"I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. Serena concluded. "End of story."