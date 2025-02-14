 
Kim Kardashian thought she was 'going to die' in her Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian recalls struggles after bold Met Gala appearance

Web Desk
February 14, 2025

Kim Kardashian struggled to breathe at the 2024 Met Gala.

The SKIMS founder is known for her bold fashion choices but she experienced extreme discomfort with her Met Gala look.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim recalled how she began to panic after making a bold appearance at the prestigious event.

Kim looked stunning at the red carpet in a sheer Margiela by John Galliano gown. However, her tightly tightly cinched silver corset caught most attention.

While she initially said, "I’m not as uncomfortable as I might look," as soon as the event ended things took a turn.

Inside the limo, Kim began to panic revealing that she felt like she was "literally going to throw up."

She recalled, "I am claustrophobic. I've never felt this way before, where I feel like I can't breathe."

"It's like I can handle it for so long, but I have to pee, I can't breathe, I can't get this off, so... I was like I'm going to die if you don't get this off of me right now."

"I’ve never been more uncomfortable," Kim Kardashian added.

