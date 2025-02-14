Photo: Harry Styles first love takes priority over everything else: Source

Harry Styles reportedly has been doing his own thing for a while.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Adore You hitmaker has been working on his “lifestyle brand, Pleasing X JW Anderson.”

Dishing more details about the previous boyfriend of Taylor Swift, the singer has also started to compose new music.

A source told of the Watermelon Sugar crooner, “Word is he’s been working on new music, too.”

In addition to this, the tipster teased that Harry is also likely to headline Glastonbury this summer.

“Music will always be Harry’s first love,” the source remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, Harry announced in December 2024 that he has collaborated with designer JW Anderson to launch a bold collection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories.

According to Daily Mail, styled in line with Styles’ fashion-forward aesthetic, the collection came with luxury price tags.

Reportedly, the Pleasing x JW Anderson logo hoodie at £255, the Bumper Bag at £850, and the Bunch of Balloons knitted cardigan at £650. Accessories include phallic leather keyrings priced at £265.