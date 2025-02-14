Lily Allen dives into ‘time away from kids' after divorce

Lily Allen is opening up about checking into a treatment centre as she braves through her divorce with ex-husband, David Harbour.



Speaking on her BBC podcast Miss Me?, the singer revealed that she is feeling grateful for the time off.

“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed. I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great,” Allen, 39, said. “I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything.”

Allen added that she worked on her “inner child stuff” while in treatment, and while it “was not easy by any stretch,” she knows healing is a “lifelong journey.”

Speaking further about her children, Allen added: “I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she said.

“It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself, but ultimately it was for them. Yes, it’s for me, but it’s for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that.”