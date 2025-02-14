Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties

Meghan Markle is trying to build strong connection with Jessica Alba as her circle of A-list Hollywood friends is shrinking, a new report has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex hopes her bond with the Fantastic Four star will help her join social circles with celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner as she works to maintain her Hollywood status, a source told Closer Magazine.

According to the report, the Duchess told Jessica that she struggled for months before deciding to end her marriage to Trevor Engelson while advising her about divorce following her split from husband Cash Warren.

“Meghan explained [to Jessica] how unhappy she’d been even before moving to Canada and how she tormented herself with the decision to call time on her marriage to Trevor for months and how when she finally did, she felt a huge sense of relief which helped settle any lingering doubts that she should try harder to save their relationship,” an insider revealed.

They added, “But she also accepted that her situation was very different – given she and Trevor were married for a far shorter time and didn’t share children.

“With Meghan’s A-list friendship circle rapidly declining, she’s hoping this new friendship with Jessica can flourish and that she’ll be welcomed into her social circle with the likes of Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner as she continues to do whatever she can to hang onto her Hollywood star status.”