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Jesy Nelson shares emotional milestone after SMA screening breakthrough

Jesy Nelson welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 26, 2026

Jesy Nelson shares emotional milestone after SMA screening breakthrough
This comes after Jesy revealed that her twins had been fitted with leg splints

Jesy Nelson has shared a significant yet emotional milestone after visiting a newborn screening lab in Scotland, following the country becoming the first part of the UK to test for the rare condition affecting her twin daughters.

The Little Mix star, 34, welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025 with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

Earlier this month, Jesy revealed the devastating news that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

Although the condition can be detected through a heel prick test, it is not currently included in standard newborn screening across the UK.

Jesy has since campaigned for change.On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share that she had visited a screening laboratory.

Posting a photo from the hospital alongside medical staff, she wrote: ' Emotional day in Scotland visiting the newborn blood spot screening laboratory for SMA'.

As part of a two-year pilot scheme, all babies born in Scotland will now be tested.

This comes after Jesy revealed that her twins had been fitted with leg splints.

Since sharing her twins' health battle, Jesy has openly documented the challenges of managing their diagnosis on social media, and in a new Instagram video, she revealed they will be using leg splints to flatten out their 'pointed' feet.

She told her followers that she was 'sad' to see her babies would need the splints, as it was another 'reminder' of their health struggles they were facing.

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