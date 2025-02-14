Princess Anne undertakes a visit in a nod to Prince Harry's efforts

Princess Anne on Friday undertook a visit to Helen Atkinson Group in Buxton as President of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Her visit marked 40 years of The Princess Royal serving as President of the national RDA.

It also coincided with Prince Harry's Invictus Games which continue in Canada where the nephew of Princess Anne was also joined by his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games are a multisport Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

Anne's visit to see disabled persons enjoying a horse ride is a nod to Prince Harry's efforts to help wounded veterans.

According to a statement issued by the royal family which accompanied a video of Princess Anne, "The Princess enjoyed a riding display set to music from The Greatest Showman, presented rosettes to riders, and awarded dedicated volunteers with long-service certificates. Even the beloved horses and ponies - Cracker, Big Daisy, and Floyd - were recognised with rosettes!"

RDA is a charity focused on providing therapeutic horse riding activities to people with disabilities, aiming to improve their physical, mental, and social wellbeing through interaction with horses; essentially, its purpose is to enrich the lives of disabled individuals through equine therapy.



