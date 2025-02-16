Prince Harry takes big step to end feud with Prince William

Prince Harry has reportedly made the decision to end feud with his brother Prince William after years of estrangement.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex has been trying to reconnect with his the Prince of Wales but it seems his efforts are going unanswered.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said that while Harry’s feelings of anger toward the royal family have eased over the past year, William is still deeply hurt by his public criticism of the Royal family.

“Harry misses his brother terribly – he’s very hurt by the fact that there’s this distance between them has been unresolved for such a long time now,” the source told the publication.

The report revealed that Harry has been met with silence despite multiple attempts to reach out to William through calls and messages.

“He never thought for a second that they’d go years without speaking – even at their lowest points over the years, they always seemed to find a way to make peace,” the source shared.