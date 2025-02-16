Sean Baker marks major milestone with ‘Anora’

 
Sean Baker, the writer and director of Anora, just won big at the Writer Guild of America Awards.

Scoring the accolade for the category of Best Original Screenplay, the film is based on a Brooklyn native s** worker who marries the son of an oligarch, but her marriage is in jeopardy as the news reaches Russia and her parents come after her relationship.

Anora has also scored six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role as well as Original Screenplay.

The award for Adapted Screenplay went to Nickel Boys, while in TV, Shogun and Hacks were deemed winners of the mentioned category.

Held via multiple ceremonies at New York Los Angeles, the 77th Writers Guild of America Awards were hosted by stand-up comedian, writer and actor, Joel Kim Booster, at the Beverly Hilton, LA.

While in NYC, Roy Wood took the stage for the night, letting the crowd know that the screenplay awards were being presented first, as those nominees needed catch flights to London for the BAFTAs the following day, amid predictions of snowstorms.

