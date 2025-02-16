Meghan Markle reveals her 'forever' future plans with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revealed her ‘forever’ future plans with her husband Prince Harry as she marked Valentine’s Day without the duke in California.

Taking to Instagram, Archie and Lilibet mom released a PDA-filled photo with Harry with a romantic statement.

Meghan’s heartfelt statement reads, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”

She continued, “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.”

Meghan also opened up about her future plans with Harry.

She said, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever.”

“Thank you for you,” Meghan concluded.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had a special Valentine's Day with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation as the Duke continued his trip to Canada for the Invictus Games.

On February 14, Harry spent time with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, a First Nations band government in British Columbia, where the adaptive sports competition is being held.