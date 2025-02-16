Camila Cabello embraces vintage trend for BAFTA Awards Party in London

Camila Cabello turned heads at the BAFTA Awards Nominees’ Party in London, embracing the ongoing cutout trend with a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown.

The singer arrived at The National Gallery wearing a beaded dress from the designer’s Spring 2013 collection, featuring striking cutouts at the center and sides.

According to Daily Mail, she complemented the glamorous ensemble with a shimmering smoky eye, a diamond tennis bracelet, and statement rings.

Moreover, Cabello has shown a fondness for vintage Cavalli in the past.

Back in November 2023, she sported a teal velvet halter dress from the brand’s Fall 2004 collection at the Trolls Band Together premiere in Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the cutout trend has dominated recent red carpets, with stars like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Victoria Monét sporting similar styles at the Grammy Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

As per the publication, just last night, Cyrus wore an early 2000s Cavalli leather gown while performing at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

Furthermore, Cabello’s appearance at the BAFTA event adds to the growing resurgence of vintage Cavalli, cementing its place as a red carpet favorite.