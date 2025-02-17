Antonio Banderas hints at surprising project with Dakota Johnson

Antonio Banderas hints surprising project with Dakota Johnson

Antonio Banderas has hinted at an upcoming project with his step-daughter, Dakota Johnson.

While chatting with E! News, the Spanish actor candidly talked about the bond he has with his step-child.

“I would love to,” he began by revealing his future plan about sharing the big screen with the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress.

“In fact, the first movie she did – ‘Crazy in Alabama’ – I directed her,” Banderas recalled. “I think she was around ten years old and she was awesome.”

Dakota Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, made her film debut, at the age 9, in Banderas’ directorial movie, Crazy in Alabama, in 1999.

“She was following directions and doing everything right,’” the Babygirl actor told the publication. “Dakota created her own world and that’s a healthier way to do it than just to be ‘Mami, Papi.’”

“She needs to get out of the house, find her own way – and that’s what she did, and we are very proud of her.”

Recalling memories from 35-year-old actress' childhood, he concluded, “I was preparing a character and I said, ‘Dakota, can you just read this for me?’ She said, ‘OK Papi, but be careful of that – I think you’re going a little too far.’”

The Two Much costars, Banderas and Griffith, were married from 1996 to 2015. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Stella Banderas, on September 24, 1996.