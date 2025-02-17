 
Adam Sandler breaks red carpet tradition with ‘terrible' feeling at ‘SNL' event

'Happy Gilmore' star opens up about his discomfort at the 'SNL' 50th anniversary

News Desk
February 17, 2025

Hollywood star breaks red carpet tradition with terrible feeling at 'SNL' event

Adam Sandler revealed a surprising feeling he couldn’t shake during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary show.

The 58-year-old American actor and comedian, who is known for preferring comfort over fashion, had to follow the dress code for the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary show on Sunday, February 16th.

When he appeared on the red carpet, a Variety reporter jokingly said, "I can’t believe we got Adam Sandler in black tie.”

Responding to the reporter, the Murder Mystery star quipped, "It’s a terrible feeling, I agree."

“Al Franken saw me in a sweatshirt last night and he was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, alright, I don’t want to let Al down,’ so I put a tux on,” he added, referring to the former SNL star who is now a U.S. senator.

For the unversed, Sandler is well-known for wearing casual clothes on the red carpet and even his friend Jennifer Aniston was surprised to see him in a suit when she gave him the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March 2023.

“He wore a suit. He never wears a suit! It is weird because he kind of looks like he’s just playing dress-up. And he kind of just seems very uncomfortable,” Aniston articulated on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month.

