Mikey Madison's 2025 Oscar nod brings a big bet

Mikey Madison has gotten the support from her family as she heads into the 2025 Oscar night, joking that her brother has a financial stake in her success.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 25-year-old actress shared that her brother was very excited about her Oscar nomination because he had "bet a lot of money" that she would be nominated.

Madison said, “My brother, he bet a lot of money on the nomination, so I think he was happy that I got nominated.”

The Better Things actress, who played Ani in Anore, went on to note that her parents are also “really excited, and they're very proud of me.”

Expressing her feelings, she quipped, “It's kind of hard to put into words because it's so meaningful to be nominated by your peers in an industry that I love so much and admire. So it's kind of a dream come true in lots of ways.”

“Very surreal as well. But it means the world to me. I love my film, Anora. It's always been a very special project to me. And so, for it to be recognized and at a scale like this is, it's amazing,” she concluded.

For the unversed, The Scream star earned her first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress for the 2024 film Anora.

Other than the Best Actress nomination, the film has received six nominations in the Academy Awards (Oscars), including Best Director and Best Picture.

Notably, Anora has also won an award at the 2025 Director's Guild and Producers Guild award.

It is significant to mention that the 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.