Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian reunite at 'SNL's 50th anniversary event

News Desk
February 17, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had an unexpected reunion at Saturday Night Live's (SNL) 50th anniversary event.

On Sunday, February 16, at the SNL event, Kim and Pete saw each other after their breakup in August 2022.

They talked with each other at the after-parties and a pal of the 31-year-old actor and comedian shared with PEOPLE that their talk was “not romantic.”

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim. He hopes everyone can move on,” the friend quipped.

Notably, in October 2024, a person close to Pete told the same outlet that he gets along well with his ex-girlfriends.

The insider mentioned that The Rookie star is “still friends with pretty much all his exes.”

“He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy," the source claimed, and went on to note that his exes “root for him."

For the unversed, Kim and Pete’s dating rumours started in October 2021 after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted SNL, where they shared a kiss in a sketch that copied Disney's Aladdin.

Soon after, they were seen holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California and having dinner in Staten Island, New York.

Pete later called Kim his girlfriend and they made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2022.

However, after nine months of their romance, both stars parted ways in August 2022 because of their work commitments and busy travel schedules.

