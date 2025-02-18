Patrick Schwarzenegger addresses controversial 'White Lotus' nude scene

Patrick Schwarzenegger has broken his silence on a controversial scene in White Lotus season 3.

The actor sat with Vanity Fair on Monday to speak of the third season of the HBO show White Lotus that dropped Sunday night.

"He walks around just naked - it's like a power shift and a power dynamic between the two of them. And I remember reading that and just being like, 'What?'," Schwarzenegger, 31, said of a scene where his onscreen character Saxon Ratliff shares a bedroom with his younger brother Lochlan, played by British actor Sam Nivola, 21.

"Saxon is always kind of talking about things about sex and stuff for my brother... He's setting up just these little Easter eggs of what is odd and off about this family, which is fun."

The American actor also spilled the beans on his favourite scene from the show.

He added, "The end of the first episode, that scene was one of my favourite scenes. I just thought it was so awkward and brilliant at the same time."

Schwarzenegger and Nivola share the screen with Sarah Catherine Hook who plays their sister Piper Ratliff while Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey play the characters' parents.