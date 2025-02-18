Madonna brings back 'Bedtime Stories' with major announcement

Madonna has made a surprising announcement for fans.

The pop icon is set to revive her 1994 album, Bedtime Stories.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Madonna announced the re-release of her iconic sixth studio album alongside a sultry video.

"Bedtime Stories Re -release and Vinyl coming soon !" Madonna wrote in the caption.

In the teaser, the Crazy For You songstress donned a revealing pink slip dress and thigh-high sheer tights while crawling across the floor, delivering a bold visual that quickly went viral.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions.

One wrote, "OMG! I’m looking forward to it!" while another added, "No matter what the media has to say Madonna is a legend who can’t be compared."

"We need Madonna now more than ever!" the third user added.

Bedtime Stories, originally launched in October 1994, is known for its sensual R&B influences and featured hits like Secret, Take a Bow, and Human Nature.

It is worth mentioning that Madonna’s last album Under The Covers was released in June 2019.