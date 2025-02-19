Kylie Jenner sheds light on having natural beauty look

Kylie Jenner is taking extra care of her skin because she is seeking to have a more natural, beautiful look.



In an interview with Dazed Digital, the Kylie Cosmetic founder said, “I’ve definitely cut down on my make-up routine and have been leaning towards a more natural make-up look, so taking care of my skin is even more important since I’m letting it shine through more."

"I’ve learned the key is to make sure I’m always hydrating my skin (even lips) – I love using our lip butter for this.”

She continued, “I’m excited to see the return of matte looks. Even though I’ve recently been embracing a more natural, dewy look, I still love my matte products like our plumping powder matte lip and lip liners."

While adding The Natural Blur Powder Foundation into her skin coverage, she said, "It depends on the look I’m going for – on a regular day, I’ll usually do a more natural look, and for that, I’ll use my Skin Tint Blurring Elixir.”

The 27-year-old added, “It has a skin-like finish that can be built up to go from light to medium coverage. If I’m going for additional coverage, I’ll pair it with our Power Plush Longwear Concealer and our new powder foundation, as a finishing powder.”

"If I have a red carpet event where I want full coverage, I’ll use our Power Plush Longwear Foundation with the powder foundation for a smooth, flawless base," the supermodel shared.

"I love that all our complexion products are really versatile, easily buildable, and blend into skin seamlessly without being cakey, so they’re great to use together," Kylie concluded.