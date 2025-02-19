 
Kevin Spacey breaks silence on Guy Pearce accusations

February 19, 2025

Guy Pearce recently alleged Kevin Spacey had "targeted him" in 1997 L.A. Confidential. But the House of the Cards reacted to his accusations by stating: "grow up."

He shared a video on X saying he would’ve preferred if Guy had not “played this out in the media and we worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me, we could’ve had that conversation.”

He continued, “But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up.”

The Academy-nominated star claimed, “Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot ‘L.A. Confidential’ you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting ‘Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil’ just to spend time with me?”

“Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going? I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know," the 65-year-old added.

He noted, “Here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy. Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long?"

"Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation, I’m happy to do so anytime, any place. We can even do it here live on X if you’d like, I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim,” Kevin concluded.

