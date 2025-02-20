 
'SNL' staffer breaks silence on Ryan Reynolds joke

'Saturday Night Live' staffer reveals who was behind the idea about the joke of Ryan Reynolds

February 20, 2025

On the SNL 50 anniversary special, Ryan Reynolds does what apparently nobody expected: an indirect joke about his wife's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Now, a longtime staffer at the show is setting the record straight that they were not behind the idea of doing it.

Instead, Wally Feresten — the cue card guy in the series — claimed the Green Lantern star came up with this.

“He had a different line in rehearsal, and he pitched that to replace it,” he alleged on the Fifi, Fev, and Nick podcast. “That was his idea.”

He continued, “We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.”

However, a close to the movie star and NBC, the network on which SNL aired, denied this.

Weighing on the joke, Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation."

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that,” he noted on Hot Mics with Billy Bush. “So it surprised me.”

