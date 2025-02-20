 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source

Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating Sutton Foster after Deborra Lee divorce

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Photo: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source
Photo: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are reportedly moving forward after their divorce.

As fans will be aware, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness revealed in September 2023 that they were getting divorced.

Now, a source privy to Us Weekly shared that the couple has been battling a rough time of their lives since they were married for so long, but they are looking forward to a better future ahead.

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s separation has been stressful, hard and not fully amicable,” an insider shared as they weighed on the disagreements about “certain” things between the former pair.

“They’re moving forward as [best they can],” the source noted and added, “despite hurt feelings and pain.”

“[But] it will take a while to recover because they were together for so long,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This report come after the revelation that Hugh wants to marri Sutton Foster now.

“Hugh had a lot of back and forth while he was in Australia for the holidays but ultimately, he realised how much he missed her,” a spy confided.

“The magic came flooding back when they reunited and ultimately marriage is the end game for these two,” the source added. “Hugh is clear he wants to make Sutton his wife.”

Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress
Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims