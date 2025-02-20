Photo: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are reportedly moving forward after their divorce.

As fans will be aware, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness revealed in September 2023 that they were getting divorced.

Now, a source privy to Us Weekly shared that the couple has been battling a rough time of their lives since they were married for so long, but they are looking forward to a better future ahead.

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s separation has been stressful, hard and not fully amicable,” an insider shared as they weighed on the disagreements about “certain” things between the former pair.

“They’re moving forward as [best they can],” the source noted and added, “despite hurt feelings and pain.”

“[But] it will take a while to recover because they were together for so long,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This report come after the revelation that Hugh wants to marri Sutton Foster now.

“Hugh had a lot of back and forth while he was in Australia for the holidays but ultimately, he realised how much he missed her,” a spy confided.

“The magic came flooding back when they reunited and ultimately marriage is the end game for these two,” the source added. “Hugh is clear he wants to make Sutton his wife.”