Taylor Swift deals with 'unexpected' chaos of former pal as wedding nears

Just when wedding buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce starts hitting peak fever, here comes… a plot twist no one ordered.

Instead of dress fittings and cake tastings, the conversation has taken a detour into courtroom territory – thanks to an ongoing legal clash involving Swift’s longtime friend Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

And yes the singer-songwriter is watching it unfold – closely.

"She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding," one insider said. "The timing couldn't be worse."

The friendship between the Lover crooner and the Gossip Girl alum has basically been a decade-long highlight reel of squad goals. But lately? Things feel… quieter. Especially after Swift’s name unexpectedly popped up in the legal chatter.

"She has nothing to do with this," the source insisted. "She was supporting a friend... that's it."

Still, the anxiety is real.

"She's watching everything," the insider added. "The last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again."

And because celebrity circles are basically interconnected group chats, there’s spillover. Reports claim Kelce has cooled things with Ryan Reynolds, Lively’ husband – because of course he has.

Meanwhile, wedding prep continues… just with a side of caution. Kelce’s reportedly planning a low-key bachelor party, while Swift focuses on keeping things drama-free 9or at least, as drama-free as possible).

The It Ends With Us actress, for her part, is not backing down: she’s "grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury."

Bottom line? Swift wants a wedding, not a headline war. Right now, it’s giving aisle > allegations.