 
Geo News

Carrie Underwood fires back after 'American Idol' boos

Carrie Underwood claps back at crowd after harsh feedback

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Carrie Underwood fires back after &apos;American Idol&apos; boos
Carrie Underwood fires back after 'American Idol' boos

If you thought American Idol judges were here to sugarcoat things, Carrie Underwood just cleared that up real quick.

On the show’s podcast recent episode, host Danielle Fishel brought up the moment Underwood got booed for critiquing a contestant. Her reponse? Short, sharp, and very Carrie: "I don't care."

No dramatic pause. No apology tour. Just vibes.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan tried to explain the tightrope judges walk.

"It's tough to do as a judge… you don't want to say something that's going to tank them in the competition," he said.

But Underwood is not built for fluff.

"I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar," she admitted. And honestly, she’s got a point.

"As a fan of the show… I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!'" she said, calling out overly kind feedback. "You want them to pay attention to those things going forward."

The whole debate traces back to her critique of contestant Mor, who ditched a live band for an original solo performance. Underwood did not hate it – but she did not love the choice either.

"I feel you guys are gonna boo me… just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me," she told the crowd before calling it a "missed opportunity."

Cue the audience backlash. Bryan quickly stepped in with a reminder: “She only won this… She knows.”

Love her or not, Underwood’s making one thing clear – honesty > popularity.

'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch
'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip has fans losing it: Watch
'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at the age of 35
'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at the age of 35
Olivia Munn recalls on-set clash with ‘obnoxious' male co-star
Olivia Munn recalls on-set clash with ‘obnoxious' male co-star
‘Dune 3' stakes IMAX claim, ‘Avengers: Doomsday' faces holiday showdown
‘Dune 3' stakes IMAX claim, ‘Avengers: Doomsday' faces holiday showdown
Michael J. Fox is not dead!
Michael J. Fox is not dead!
‘The Housemaid' author comes out of shadows for first time
‘The Housemaid' author comes out of shadows for first time
Olivia Munn recalls sexist incident while filming a movie
Olivia Munn recalls sexist incident while filming a movie
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney fuel beef rumours at ‘Euphoria' season 3 premiere
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney fuel beef rumours at ‘Euphoria' season 3 premiere