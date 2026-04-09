Carrie Underwood fires back after 'American Idol' boos

If you thought American Idol judges were here to sugarcoat things, Carrie Underwood just cleared that up real quick.

On the show’s podcast recent episode, host Danielle Fishel brought up the moment Underwood got booed for critiquing a contestant. Her reponse? Short, sharp, and very Carrie: "I don't care."

No dramatic pause. No apology tour. Just vibes.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan tried to explain the tightrope judges walk.

"It's tough to do as a judge… you don't want to say something that's going to tank them in the competition," he said.

But Underwood is not built for fluff.

"I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar," she admitted. And honestly, she’s got a point.

"As a fan of the show… I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!'" she said, calling out overly kind feedback. "You want them to pay attention to those things going forward."

The whole debate traces back to her critique of contestant Mor, who ditched a live band for an original solo performance. Underwood did not hate it – but she did not love the choice either.

"I feel you guys are gonna boo me… just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me," she told the crowd before calling it a "missed opportunity."

Cue the audience backlash. Bryan quickly stepped in with a reminder: “She only won this… She knows.”

Love her or not, Underwood’s making one thing clear – honesty > popularity.