Michael J. Fox reacts after viral death hox

Michael J. Fox had to reassure fans he’s very much alive after CNN accidentally aired a tribute video… about him.

Yes, really.

The 64-year-old took it like a pro – and with humour – jumping onto Threads with a response that felt straight out of a sitcom.

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” he wrote.

Then came multiple-choice chaos: “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC… (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap… (C) Call your wife… (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf ?”

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

CNN later admitted the mistake, saying, “The package was published in error; we have removed it… and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

The now-deleted clip reportedly highlighted his legendary roles in Family Ties and Back to the Future, plus his real-life advocacy after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

If anything, the timing made the mix-up even more surreal – Fox had just appeared at PlayFest, chatting, smiling, and, you know… very much not deceased.

Beyond Hollywood, his impact is massive. Through the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, he’s helped raise over $2 billion for research.

And as he once put it: “You take the good, and you seize it.”

Accidental obituary aside, Fox is clearly still doing exactly that.