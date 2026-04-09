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Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash after shocking claim about sister Kendall

Khloe Kardashian slammed for out-of-touch comments in new interview

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash after shocking claim about sister Kendall
Khloe Kardashian slammed for out-of-touch comments in new interview

Khloe Kardashian landed under fire again after she talked about Botox, plastic surgeries, and other modifications in a new interview.

The 41-year-old reality star admitted that she needed "help" in perfecting her natural features, in conversation with Morgan Stewart, while complimenting her sister Kendall Jenner who was naturally perfect.

The clip quickly went viral on social media and fans slammed Khloe for firstly, promoting the 'perfect' beauty standards, which are only attainable through procedures, and secondly social media sleuths claimed that the supermodel too has definitely got work done.

While the Khloe in Wonderland podcast host agreed, "She's so cute, the genetics really worked out," X users brought out old pictures of Kendall and began comparing to the new ones. 

"They keep lying and pretending we're idiots," a social media user wrote, while another added, "It’s exhausting that they keep trying to brand her as the natural one."

A third chimed in to say, "They just lie to lie."

Neither Kendall nor Khloe has commented on the current backlash.  

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