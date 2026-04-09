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Zendaya fuels feud rumours with 'Euphoria' director at season 3 premiere

‘Euphoria’ season 3 is set to premiere on April 12, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

Zendaya fuels feud rumours with &apos;Euphoria&apos; director at season 3 premiere

Zendaya reignited speculation of a behind-the-scenes feud with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson after a tense red carpet moment at the show’s season 3 premiere.

The Drama actress appeared reluctant to pose alongside the director.

The incident unfolded as Zendaya briefly greeted Levinson before quickly moving away, leaving photographers without the anticipated reunion shot.

Clips of the exchange circulated online, with fans noting Levinson’s frustrated expression as Zendaya dashed off the carpet.

The frosty moment has added fuel to long-standing rumors of discord between the two, which reportedly began during the show’s extended hiatus.

Zendaya fuels feud rumours with Euphoria director at season 3 premiere

Once considered close collaborators, Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue Bennett was heavily inspired by Levinson’s own struggles with addiction, their relationship soured after Levinson shifted focus to developing The Idol in 2023.

The Sun reported Robert Pattinson costar grew frustrated with the lack of progress on Euphoria season 3.

She even met with HBO executives to question why Levinson was prioritizing another project.

Levinson’s camp, however, pointed to Zendaya’s busy film schedule including Challengers and Dune: Part Two, as a factor in the delay.

Zendaya later pushed back against claims that her commitments stalled production.

She told Vanity Fair in 2024 that she had been “open, just waiting” for the series to resume. 

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