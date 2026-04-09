Doja Cat mocks Madonna haters: 'You feel threatened by an older woman?'

Madonna has previously noted how people try to 'silence' her for not being 'young enough'

Doja Cat has had enough of people trying to dethrone Madonna, the Queen of Pop.

In a new TikTok posted on Wednesday, April 8, the Grammy-winning rapper expressed that she’s “really tickled and bothered” by the ageist comments “about how people are telling Madonna to stop” performing.

“It’s interesting to me because, it’s like, you’re telling a musician who makes music, who performs it as their job, to stop doing it? I’m trying to wrap my head around that,” said Doja, before asking viewers if it’s “because she’s an older woman who feels sexy.”

Putting on a mocking baby voice, the 30-year-old continued, “Is that why you want her to get off stage? Because you feel threatened by an older woman who can do her job forever?

The Agora Hills hitmaker noted that Madonna has “something she loves doing,” as well as many fans who happily “are paying money to go and enjoy it with her,” before suggesting that haters can’t stand to see her thriving because “there’s something personal” going on in their lives.

She then breaks into fake tears as she mockingly tells the critics, “I’m so sorry.”

Indeed, Madonna, 67, is no stranger to ageist comments prevalent in Hollywood, and she has had to speak out in her defence multiple times.

In a 2024 ad for Brazilian bank Itaú, she said, “I am not [in the past]. I have no age. I’m all ages.”

In a 2019 Vogue cover, she noted how “people have always been trying to silence [her] for one reason or another,” whether it’s her looks, her talent, her marital status. “And now, it’s that I'm not young enough.”