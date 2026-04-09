Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend finds love again with Cole Bennett

Camilla Morrone is slowly becoming one of the most talked about faces right now, especially after her latest Netflix series Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.

In the show, the 28-year-old star plays a woman who starts to question her relationship just days before her wedding, as strange and unsettling things start to happen around her.

While her on-screen story feels tense and emotional, the star’s real life seems much more calm.

Morrone, however, is right now in a relationship with Cole Bennett, a well known music video director.

Before this, she was often in the spotlight for her relationship with Titanic legend Leonardo DiCaprio, which sparked massive buzz among public and their fans at that time.

Cole Bennett made a really strong name for himself in the music industry as he started his company, Lyrical Lemonade, at a young age and slowly built it into something big.

Over time, he worked with major artists like Eminem, Drake and Justin Bieber, which helped him grow even more in the industry.

Camilla and Cole were first linked in 2024 when they were seen together and after that, they were spotted a few more times and in May 2025, Camilla confirmed the relationship through a simple birthday post for him.

Since then, the lovebirds have kept things mostly private, but it is clear they share a strong and supportive bond.