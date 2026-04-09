 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend finds love again with Cole Bennett

Camilla Morrone and Cole Bennette were first linked in 2024 when they were seen together a few times

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio&apos;s ex-girlfriend finds love again with Cole Bennett
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend finds love again with Cole Bennett

Camilla Morrone is slowly becoming one of the most talked about faces right now, especially after her latest Netflix series Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.

In the show, the 28-year-old star plays a woman who starts to question her relationship just days before her wedding, as strange and unsettling things start to happen around her.

While her on-screen story feels tense and emotional, the star’s real life seems much more calm.

Morrone, however, is right now in a relationship with Cole Bennett, a well known music video director. 

Before this, she was often in the spotlight for her relationship with Titanic legend Leonardo DiCaprio, which sparked massive buzz among public and their fans at that time.

Cole Bennett made a really strong name for himself in the music industry as he started his company, Lyrical Lemonade, at a young age and slowly built it into something big.

Over time, he worked with major artists like Eminem, Drake and Justin Bieber, which helped him grow even more in the industry.

Camilla and Cole were first linked in 2024 when they were seen together and after that, they were spotted a few more times and in May 2025, Camilla confirmed the relationship through a simple birthday post for him.

Since then, the lovebirds have kept things mostly private, but it is clear they share a strong and supportive bond.

Jenna Ortega drops bombshell about 'You' role opposite Penn Badgley
Jenna Ortega drops bombshell about 'You' role opposite Penn Badgley
Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash after shocking claim about sister Kendall
Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash after shocking claim about sister Kendall
David Beckham attempts to negotiate reconciliation with Brooklyn amid feud
David Beckham attempts to negotiate reconciliation with Brooklyn amid feud
Doja Cat mocks Madonna haters: 'You feel threatened by an older woman?'
Doja Cat mocks Madonna haters: 'You feel threatened by an older woman?'
Michael J. Fox reacts after viral death hoax
Michael J. Fox reacts after viral death hoax
Laufey teases new music video co-starring Lola Tung, Alysa Liu, KATSEYE
Laufey teases new music video co-starring Lola Tung, Alysa Liu, KATSEYE
Amanda Seyfried brings Cinderella to life in Netflix's animated ‘Steps'
Amanda Seyfried brings Cinderella to life in Netflix's animated ‘Steps'
Taylor Swift deals with 'unexpected' chaos of former pal as wedding nears
Taylor Swift deals with 'unexpected' chaos of former pal as wedding nears