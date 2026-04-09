Laufey teases new music video co-starring Lola Tung, Alysa Liu, KATSEYE

Laufey's upcoming music video boasts of surprising collaborators

Laufey is about to release the music video for her new single, Madwoman, and it stars many familiar faces, including KATSEYE member Megan Skiendiel.

The 26-year-old jazz pop star has been teasing the project on social media and revealed all her co-stars one by one in Instagram posts.

The From The Start hitmaker will be starring in the video alongside Olympics champion Alysa Liu, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung, as well as Skeindiel in the video, according to her latest post.

The music video is set to be released on April 10, alongside the deluxe version of Laufey's latest album, A Matter of Time: The Final Hour.

The announcement sparked an exciting reaction among fans who flocked to the comments and wrote, "OMGGG?????? HELLO WE WON," and "ALL QUEENS."

A third chimed in, "Friday will simply not come FAST enough," while some joked that she is "collecting wasians like pokemon cards."

