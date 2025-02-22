Meghan Markle's lack of ingenuity rubbished: ‘Ever have an original thought?'

Meghan Markle’s recent rebrand, and the frenzy it brought alongside it, has just sparked a large amount of vitriol at the hands of experts and commentators alike.

This time around it was Ms Judith Woods who questioned why Meghan’s past endeavors all seemed to lack any ‘original thought’ behind them.

The columnist for The Daily Telegraph shared her thoughts rather candidly and began by saying, “Sure, the former actress married into the most prestigious Royal family on the planet. Yes, she was wed in the chapel at Windsor Castle, greeted on the Long March by throngs of smitten fans and was treated with such gracious warmth by none other than the late Queen herself. But that was then.”

Because “now, post-Megxit with a lifestyle brand to flog, that’s all been airbrushed out. Why? Because she’s just a girl, standing in front of an Instagram, asking the entire world to love her. Oh dear. As Ever,” the commentator noted.

This has all been said because of how Meghan’s “been plying her trade solo” lately.

Perhaps “because Harry’s a spare not an heir and someone has to bring home the bacon – sorry, I mean avocados – to Prince Archie, aged five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.”

“And that is proving to be a bit of an ask, because (whisper it)” given that Ms Woods feels “she doesn’t appear to have an original idea in her head.”