Meghan Markle gives out secret message ‘from memory lane'

Meghan Markle revealed some rare intimate insights into her relationship with Prince Harry

February 21, 2025

Meghan Markle just gave a sneak peek into her seven-year-long marriage with Prince Harry.

During the latest promotion of her brand, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex a photo of her pin board at her Montecito home, that she shares with her husband as two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She captioned the post, "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

The former royal member referenced inspirational quotes from The Tig, her now-defunct lifestyle blog, which she discontinued shortly before marrying the Duke of Sussex in 2018.

Amongst the messages, one piece of white paper was printed with a cheesy note that read, "I love you with all my butt. I'd say my heart but my butt is bigger."

The display of this quote may just be considered a rather rebellious move when compared to other royal families who refrain from any kind of public displays of affection, keeping their relationships extremely private.

This is also not the first time the Sussexes chose to defy the rule as they have also often been seen locking lips in public, with most recently doing so at the 2025 Invictus Games. 

