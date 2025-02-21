Celebrity pals rally around Leighton Meester, Adam Brody amid tough times

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have recently suffered a major loss

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are so nice that in their time of need, a myriad of Hollywood celeb pals are reaching out and trying to help the couple.

Leighton and Adam lost their Pacific Palisades home, which they had bought in 2019, in the devastating wildfires that raged in early January in California.

One way people are trying to help is by downloading Leighton’s music.

“Adam and Leighton are so well loved, they have an amazing circle of friends that have stepped in to support them while they go through this nightmare,” a mole told Life & Style.

“Flavor Flav has been the most vocal,” the source add. “He’s rallied fans to download her music, but they have tons of other people in Hollywood that are behind them.”

“Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have really been there for them, but the list goes on and on,” the source added, listing the couple’s friends. “Rachel Bilson, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, Seth McFarlane, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn – it’s impossible to name all their famous friends because they are both so popular.”

“They’re just very good people so everyone has been reaching out offering to help any way they can. This is obviously a devastating time but they are being really stoic about it and just focusing on how lucky they are to be alive and even doing what they can to help others in the midst of their own crisis,” they concluded of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.