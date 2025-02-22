Jennifer Lopez acquires $21M L.A. estate after splitting from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has purchased a $21 million estate in the upscale Hidden Hills neighborhood as she embarks on a new chapter following her split from Ben Affleck.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old superstar’s new residence spans 2.5 acres and includes a 10,046-square-foot main house, a guest house, a barn, stables, a riding arena, and a pool.

Adding to its appeal, the property boasts a private theater, a chef’s kitchen, and a fully equipped gym.

As per Daily Mail, the estate carries a rich history, having been previously owned by Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty, who bought it from Sylvester Stallone before selling it to Lopez.

Meanwhile, Affleck has moved into a $20 million home in Brentwood, placing him closer to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

Moreover, the former couple has yet to sell their Beverly Hills marital home, a 38,000-square-foot mansion they purchased in May 2023 for $61 million.

Initially listed for $68 million in July, the property remains on the market despite receiving a $64 million offer that later fell through, as per the outlet.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022, followed by a grand celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences, as per the publication.