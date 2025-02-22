Princess Diana's brother reacts to 'very sad' news from Althorp

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has expressed his views over the ‘very sad’ news from Althorp House, the Spencer family home.

Conservation manager Althorp Estates Adey A took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the disappointing news.

The manager tweeted, “More fly-tipped rubbish removed from our country lanes at Althorp this morning.

“If you see fly-tipping in progress please call 999, it is a crime, don't stop and put yourself at risk.”

The official continued, “If you have a dash camera, even better.”

Commenting on the disappointing news, Charles Spencer said, “Very sad, and deeply frustrating. More fly tipping at Althorp.”

Charles Spencer tweet comes after he celebrated ‘the One Hundredth episode of the Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast’, with a wonderful cake from producers.

He said, “Thanks to all of you who’ve listened to @RevRichardColes @CatJarman and me over the past 2 years.”