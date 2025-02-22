Prince Harry visa secrets to be exposed after shocking lawyer move

Prince Harry is set to be exposed after a shocking move by the DHS.

According to MailOnline, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has agreed to release some of Prince Harry’s US visa records, which has raised questions whether the Duke of Sussex lied about his drug use on immigration forms.

For those unaware, after Harry publicly admitted the drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare and Netflix series, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, questioned how the Duke was granted a US visa. The group filed a lawsuit after DHS denied its Freedom of Information request for the documents.

However, DHS lawyer John Bardo has reportedly stated that three documents will be released with redactions, while a fourth document will remain sealed.

These documents will be presented to Judge Carl Nichols by March 6.

While Nicholas first denied full disclosure, he now aims “maximum amount” to be released.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Former President Donald Trump recently said that he would not deport Harry, noting that “He’s got enough problems with his wife.”

He had also previously criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing the Duke of Sussex of betraying the late Queen Elizabeth.