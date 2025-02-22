Amazon's control over 'James Bond' faces intense backlash

Amazon has taken over the James Bond franchise from its longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who have produced the iconic 007 films for over 30 years.

However, the decision has been branded as “absolutely terrible news” according to The Sun.

An insider told the outlet that “Ultimately, it’s a bad day for Bond. The siblings have always been very protective of Bond’s image and would never have wanted it diluted or exploited like Amazon hopes to do.”

The source went on to add that “this is absolutely terrible news. I don’t have high hopes. Amazon will want to exploit the name without putting in real quality, and the first thing to emerge will likely be a terrible TV series.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid reports of tension between the Broccoli family and Amazon bosses.

The outlet suggests that it isn’t clear how “heavily their presence will be felt” for future James Bond projects.

Notably, rumours have suggested that Amazon is planning several spin-offs, including a Moneypenny series starring Florence Pugh, animated projects, and direct-to-streaming films.