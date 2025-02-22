King Charles' office shows what Harry and Meghan have walked away from

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines with their appearance together at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Shortly after Harry wrapped up the event, his wife announced to launch her new lifestyle brand just days before her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" arrives.

The US-based couple is quite excited to have achieved so much in four years since they stepped down as working royals by securing multi-million dollars deal with Netflix and some other projects including Harry's popular memoir Spare.

The couple has worked extremely hard to lay the foundations of a life they foresee together in the US and missed no opportunity to make a point that they do not miss their royal lives, which they left behind in the UK with their departure in 2020.

Their critics, however, argue that the couple might have achieved a lot buy they still owe their success, in part, to the fame which came with them due to their association to the British royal family, who trace their history back more than 1000 years.

A royal family social media post regarding the opening of a historical palace came just when Harry and Meghan were basking in their latest achievements.

While it's not known whether Harry and Meghan saw the post about St James Palace, millions of people who follow the British royal family saw what a life the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left behind.

King Charles' office on Thursday shared the delightful news about the St James's Palace on the royal family's social media accounts, posting the iconic photo of the the historic location.

The Palace announced: "Royalcollectiontrust St James Palace tours are back this April and May."

The Palace has historic value in the royal family as the Kings and Queens of England lived at St James's Palace for over 300 years until Queen Victoria moved to Buckingham Palace.

The Accession Council reportedly meets at the same location after the death of a monarch. It has also been the setting for other important royal events, including Queen Victoria's marriage to Prince Albert.