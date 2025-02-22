'Captain America: Brave New World' director addresses rumors about Harrison Ford

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has denied reports of Harrison Ford being a “diva” on the set.

Ford, who plays Red Hulk in the film, was accused of such behavior by an anonymous crew member.

However, when asked if the report was true, director Onah told Variety: “Look, I can’t speak to anything that anybody is speculating on or speaking about off the record. All I can speak to is my experience with Harrison. He was an utter professional.”

“He is a guy who’s incredibly serious and passionate about the work. The creative process is one where you have these really meaningful and, at times, passionate conversations, but it was always working towards a target where we were making the best version of the film possible,” the director continued.

“I think Harrison gave a phenomenal performance in the film,” he continued. “I was so honoured to work with him. I learned so much from him, and the entire cast has nothing but love and respect for him, and the crew as well. That’s the experience I had in the making of this film, and that’s the truth of what our filmmaking was on set,” he added.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ford plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/ Red Hulk. The film is currently in cinemas and stars Anthony Mackie as the titular hero.